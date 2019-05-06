Teachers at 2 Chicago charter schools remain on strike Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Teachers from two charter schools in Chicago returned to the picket line Monday morning.
The teachers at Instituto Health Sciences Career Academy and Instituto Justice Leadership Academy went on strike last week. They are asking for higher wages and lower class sizes. The schools are run by Instituto del Progresso Latino.
Teachers at another charter school, Latino Youth High School, run by charter management organization Pilsen Wellness Center, also went on strike last week. The Chicago Teachers Union said a tentative agreement was reached Sunday night to end the strike at Latino Youth High School.
