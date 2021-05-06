scholarship

Missouri teen gives away money saved for college after being awarded scholarship

EMBED <>More Videos

Teen to reward another with money saved for college

ST. CHARLES, Missouri -- Joshua Nelson is graduating from his suburban St. Louis high school in the coming weeks, with a scholarship to Southeast Missouri State in hand.

The 18-year-old, though, isn't just satisfied with having his own tuition paid for his pursuit in the school's pre-optometry program.

Nelson, his classmates, and his teachers told KSDK that he's preparing to award the $1,000 he already saved for school to another college-bound teen, and he's hoping his grant will motivate others to add on to it.

"I really thought it was important to give back to my community that poured in so much to me," Nelson, of St. Charles, Missouri, said.

He added, "Honestly, it makes me feel on top of the world. The fact that I can just help somebody a little bit makes me feel great and I really want to see other people succeed."

Nelson already helps his classmates succeed in another form as the president of his school's Multi-Cultural Achievement Committee, which encourages students of color to become college and career ready.

As KSDK reported, he's getting help from parents and teachers over the next few weeks to review applications for this special scholarship, with the hope that some donors will help the thousand dollars multiply.

Anyone who wants to help the fund can visit the Joshua Nelson Scholarship in Action fund's website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationmissourischolarshipmoneytuitionu.s. & worldgood newsdonations
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SCHOLARSHIP
Identical twins earn $24 million in college scholarship offers
South Side student accepted to 25 colleges earns $1M in scholarships
Teen receives over $1 million in scholarships
Last day to apply for Chicago Scholars 2026 graduation class
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker: IL moves into Bridge Phase of reopening May 14
Officials announce boil order after South Side pumping station fails
US friends sentenced to life in prison in killing of Italian police officer
IL community college enrollment plummets
Trillions of cicadas emerging from 15 states 'within days'
Girl shoots 3 at Idaho middle school, teacher disarms her
Nurse from underrepresented group makes strides as salutatorian
Show More
Ravinia releases full 2021 schedule
Chicago chef inspires national movement to stop Asian hate
Husband of missing Colorado woman charged with murder
Chicago Weather: Chilly with patchy clouds
Biden pushes big infrastructure plan in Lake Charles
More TOP STORIES News