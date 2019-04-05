Education

UIC, graduate workers reach tentative deal, but strike continues

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The University of Illinois at Chicago and striking graduate workers have reached a tentative deal on a new contract, but for now, the strike is not over.

Both sides still have to work out terms for ending the strike, including lost pay since the strike started March 19.

The union that represents more than 1,500 teaching and graduate students said the three year deal provides more financial stability for the workers, including a reduction in fees and a 14 percent increase in wages over the three years of the deal.
