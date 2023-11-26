A hate crime investigation is underway after EJ's Pizzeria, a kosher pizza shop in Skokie, IL, was vandalized with a swastika symbol.

Hate crime investigation: Kosher shop EJ's Pizzeria vandalized with swastika, Skokie police say

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- A hate crime investigation is underway after a kosher pizzeria in the north suburbs was vandalized on Thanksgiving Day, police said.

It happened at EJ's Pizzeria on Gross Point Road in Skokie.

The owner said an employee discovered the vandalism, which included a swastika, on Sunday.

Surveillance video reportedly shows the vandal marking the front window on Thursday afternoon after the store closed.

Skokie police said the vandal used a sharp object and a black marker to create the markings.

The owner told ABC7 he has filed a police report. Skokie police said they are investigating the vandalism as a hate crime.

