Note threatens Hickory Hills family over 'Free Palestine' sign: 'Take down the sign or BURN'

A hate crime investigation is underway after a Hickory Hills Palestinian-American family received a threatening note over their Free Palestine sign.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's clear Hickory Hills police are taking this seriously.

The family says for them, the sign is a message of peace and hope for Palestinians.

They called it "disheartening" to receive a threatening letter, but they say that won't stop them from showing support for their loved ones overseas.

An alleged hate crime now has a Palestinian-American family in south suburban Hickory Hills worried for their safety.

Lila Gaber received a letter Tuesday from an unknown sender, allegedly threatening her family if they don't take down a "Free Palestine" sign from their front yard.

The letter reads, "this is the United States of America... not Palestine... take down the sign or BURN."

"I have the right to express myself, and I'm not gonna lie to you, I got a little fearful," Gaber said.

Hickory Hills police confirmed to ABC7 that the note is now being investigated as a hate crime.

Gaber said she has no idea who could have sent the letter.

"Honestly shocked, because I'm like, 'Why?'" Gaber said. "My neighbors are all okay with it, so I don't know."

Gaber said it's tough to see her young children exposed to situations like this, as well as the harsh reality that some of their family is living through in Gaza right now. She said she refuses to take that sign down because of the message it stands for.

"It's not us saying, 'we're gonna take back our land,' or 'we're gonna kick you out.' It's just that Palestinians have the right to live as humans do," Gaber said.

On Saturday, the family taking that message to the streets of Chicago, joining a massive rally downtown as they continue to demand peace in the Middle East.

Police told ABC7 they still have not arrested anyone as the investigation continues.