Bakery celebrates Mexican Independence Day with red, white, and green sweet bread

Bakery celebrates Mexican Independence Day

LOS ANGELES -- El Gallo Bakery keeps the tradition of Mexican sweet bread alive. The family business has been in East Los Angeles since 1949, and has only grown in popularity.

"There's generations that always forget their traditions. Businesses like this just keep it authentic, the taste, everything," said Marco Diego a long-time customer. "You get a little piece of that Mexican culture."

"Pan dulce, it's here to stay. Sweet bread has become a part of our culture," said El Gallo Bakery owner Jesus Gabriel Huerta. "We even get customers who are not Hispanic, and they've been coming here for generations."

"It smells wonderful when you walk in here. We've been coming to El Gallo for many, many years," said Monica Gonzales-Diaz. "It reminds you of being home with your grandmother. I think that's what it is, the pan Mexicano reminds me of family."

