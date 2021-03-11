I-Team

Daughter of Mexican drug cartel head El Mencho plans to plead guilty in federal case

By and Barb Markoff, Christine Tressel and Ross Weidner
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Jessica Oseguera Gonzalez knows her father's secrets. Her father is Chicago's most wanted drug lord, the all-mighty Mexican cartel boss known as "El Mencho." His capture is so important to U.S. law enforcement they've tagged him with a $10 million bounty.

Federal authorities have cut a deal for El Mencho's daughter to plead guilty during a noon hearing on Friday in DC court.

When the world's wealthiest kingpin El Chapo Guzman was arrested in a firefight five years ago, the void was filled by Nemesio Oseguero Cervantes, leader of the New Generation Cartel and known as "El Mencho."

Last year El Mencho's son and understudy known as "Menchito" was extradited from Mexico to the U.S. His sister, known as "La Negra" came to the U.S. to support him, and as an American citizen, was promptly arrested and charged with cartel connections.

After vowing to fight, a federal court document now states "Counsel for the United States and Ms. Gonzalez agreed to the final terms of a plea agreement and factual proffer." That plea arrangement is set to be unveiled for a federal judge Friday.

The terms of the deal are not yet public, but for their father the family legal developments are no doubt considered a big problem. With El Mencho's beloved daughter cutting a guilty deal with American prosecutors and his trusted heir apparent son Ruben facing trial and a lengthy prison term, their father may be right where federal investigators have said they want him: on unsteady ground.

"He's the public leader of the New Generation Cartel but I think we all need to recognize that just taking off the head of the snake; while it's very important, it's also critical to disrupt and dismantle the entire organization," said Bob Bell, Special Agent in Charge of Chicago's DEA. "So it's critical to, to look at these investigations organizationally and use the very good conspiracy laws in the United States."

The real prize for federal drug agents in Chicago would be El Mencho himself in handcuffs. The past several months his cartel has been in a fierce battle against the remnants of El Chapo's old Sinaloa Cartel. While they share the illicit drug trade in Chicago, in Mexico that competition has left thousands of people dead, in many cases bystanders and other innocent victims of a multi-billion dollar drug war.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
illegal drugsmexicoi teamu.s. & worldcartel
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
I-TEAM
Cook Co. property tax relief available for Black, Latino and senior homeowners
FBI releases new video in DC pipe bomb investigation
Last minute maneuvering in case against former cop accused of killing George Floyd
One-ring robocall scams target your phone bill
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3rd stimulus check calculator: See how much could you get
United Center vaccine appointments held for 5 Chicago zip codes
Chicago restaurants start hiring again as COVID restrictions ease
Cook Co. property tax relief available for Black, Latino and senior homeowners
Why you may want to file 2020 taxes before stimulus bill approval
Thieves drag ATM out of South Loop salon
Concealed carry holder shoots would-be robber in Beverly: CPD
Show More
West Rogers Park mass vaccination site opens
Free smart devices help families connect with COVID patients
Chicago's full calendar of city-run summer events authorized
Stimulus update: House passes COVID relief bill
Nonprofit helps human trafficking survivors overcome the unthinkable
More TOP STORIES News