Katherine Diaz, 22-year-old Olympic surfing hopeful, killed by lightning while training in El Salvador

A 22-year-old Olympic surfing hopeful from El Salvador has died while training for an upcoming qualifying competition, the country's surfing federation (FESASURF) has confirmed.

Katherine Diaz was in the water at El Tunco beach in south-west El Salvador on Friday when she was struck by lightning, FESASURF told CNN.

"Katherine was a girl very passionate about sports, she was very motivated and happy for the event that was approaching," it said in a statement. "'The Paddle Out' -- a ceremony in her honor -- will be held next Tuesday."

El Salvador's National Institute for Sport (INDES) said: "We raise a prayer for the eternal rest of her soul and we express our most sincere condolences to her family."

"Katherine came over to hug her [friend], as soon as she finished hugging her, the noise was heard," Diaz's uncle, Beto Diaz, who says he was in the water with her, told a newspaper in El Salvador

"She, the friend, was thrown by the force of the lightning strike too, the board threw me back. Katherine died instantly."

The International Surfing Association (ISA) 2021 Surf City El Salvador World Surfing Games are set to be held from May 29 to June 6 at the La Bocana and El Sunzal beaches and will act as the final qualifying tournament for Tokyo 2020, where surfing will be making its debut Olympic appearance.

"Katherine embodied the joy and energy that make surfing so special and dear to us all, as a global ambassador of the sport," the ISA said of the surfer, whose brother, Jose Diaz, is the president of FESASURF.

"She excelled at the international competition level, representing her country with pride at both the ISA World Surfing Games and ISA World Junior Surfing Championship.

"We send our heartfelt condolences to Katherine's family, the surfers of El Salvador, and to all those in the international surfing community whose lives she touched."

ISA and El Salvador's National Institute for Sport did not respond to CNN's request for comment.

Diaz's funeral was held on Sunday, with FESASURF reposting photos of her surfboard and flowers next to her coffin.

The-CNN-Wire
& 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

The video in the featured media player above is from previous reporting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
surfingbeachesolympicslightningu.s. & worldsports
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New Cook County vaccine site to open in Forest Park; IL, IN expand eligibility
Woman sexually assaulted in Lakeview neighborhood
Police chief says Miami spring break partying 'couldn't go on any longer'
IL reports 1,220 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths
Toddler denies eating cupcakes despite sweet evidence
CPS announces 'healing-centered' plan to address trauma
Loyola to take on Oregon St. in Sweet 16 after win over Illinois
Show More
New ordinance would reimburse Chicago bars, restaurants for unused liquor license days
How to get 1 free Krispy Kreme doughnut every day in 2021
Rice tossing creates 3D works of art
21 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Winery offers $10,000 a month dream job
More TOP STORIES News