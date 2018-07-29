Homer Donehue, 82, shot while walking dog in West Chatham dies

EMBED </>More Videos

Homer Donehue, 82, died two weeks after he was shot while walking his dog in Chicago's West Chatham neighborhood. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
An 82-year-old Chicago man who was shot two weeks ago while walking his dog in the city's West Chatham neighborhood died Sunday.

No one has been charged in the fatal shooting of Homer Donehue, who lived near 82nd and Wentworth for more than 40 years. He died at the University of Chicago Hospital.

On July 12, he was an apparent innocent bystander in a shooting that may have targeted two people standing behind him. The shooter fired several rounds.

RELATED: Innocent 82-year-old man critically injured in West Chatham shooting

Late Sunday, there was a renewed push to find the shooter.

"It hurts like hell watching him take his last breath," said community activist Andrew Holmes, who is related to Donehue by marriage.

Donehue, who had great-great-grandchildren, was married to his high school sweetheart for more than 50 years. He was known as the "mayor" of the West Chatham neighborhood.

Surrounded by some of Donehue's family, Holmes called the shooting death senseless and called for the gunman to turn himself in.

"Just pick up the phone and let someone know who discharged that weapon," Holmes said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago shootingchicago violencegun violenceman shotChicagoChatham
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Innocent 82-year-old man shot in West Chatham
Top Stories
Retired CFD ambulance commander, wife killed in South Deering crash
VIDEO: Barack and Michelle Obama jam at Beyoncé and Jay-Z concert
Racist fliers left at homes in Tinley Park neighborhood
VIDEO: Man, 21, charged in Fiesta del Sol gang fight, police say
'Star Wars: Episode IX' casts Carrie Fisher
8 questioned after Oak Park standoff
Elgin custodian finds WWII letter, returns it to son of soldier
California wildfire claims lives of great-grandmother, two children and firefighters
Show More
Mother beaten over shopping cart in Wis. Walmart parking lot
Rep. John Lewis, civil rights icon, released from hospital
Man dies after falling off jet ski in Lake Michigan
2 killed, 2 injured in head-on Far South Side crash
More News