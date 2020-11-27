Old Irving Park fire: Man, 86, and woman, 76, found dead after home engulfed in flames, CFD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man and woman were found dead Thursday night at a house fire in Chicago's Northwest Side Old Irving Park neighborhood.The pair were found dead after a fire engulfed a home in the 4200-block of North Kildare Avenue about 9:20 p.m., Chicago police said. Now investigators are trying to pinpoint a cause.Witnesses said the fire got intense quickly. An 86-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman were found inside the home and pronounced dead at the scene."It was very intense; the heat was pushing everybody back," Chicago Fire Deputy District Chief Brian McKermitt said. "A truck and a squad were making an intense push to get in there to search. When they did finally get the fire under control ... they were able to get in and do a search of the area, and they found the victims."A 61-year-old woman who was also inside got out unharmed.The identities of the victims had not yet been released Friday morning.