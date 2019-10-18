Electronic sign near Soldier Field changed to read 'Kill Cops'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An electronic sign on Lake Shore Drive near Soldier Field was changed to read "Kill Cops" Friday morning, Chicago police said.

The sign was seen displaying the comment at about 6:20 a.m. in the 1600-block of South Lake Shore Drive. The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation was called to the scene and was able to deactivate the sign.

The Department of Streets and Sanitation said the sign belongs to Standard Parking and is used to direct drivers to parking garages near Soldier Field.

Police are investigating.
