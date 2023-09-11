Dawes Elementary School employee allegedly 'engaged inappropriately' with student: principal

An employee of Dawes Elementary School in Ashburn, Chicago is being accused of inappropriately engaging with a student, the principal said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Southwest Side school has informed parents that a staff member is under investigation.

The principal of Dawes Elementary School in Ashburn said there has been an allegation that the staff member "engaged inappropriately" with a student.

The employee has been removed from the school, and the Office of Inspector General initiated an investigation. The student's family was notified.

"Please know that we are taking this situation seriously, and we remain committed to providing your children with a safe, positive learning environment where they can reach their full potential," the principal said in a message to the school community, in part.

Officials did not immediately provide further information.