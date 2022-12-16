1 seriously injured in 8-car crash amid slick conditions, Elgin fire officials say

An Elgin crash involving 8 cars and 13 people left 1 seriously injured near Route 20 and McLean Boulevard, the fire department said.

ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) -- One person was seriously injured after an eight-car pile-up due to slick roads Thursday night in Elgin, fire officials said.

There was an initial crash near the intersection of Route 20 and McLean Boulevard about 6:30 p.m. involving four cars. But, while Elgin fire crews were on the scene, four more cars crashed.

In total, 13 people were involved.

One person was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, but is expected to survive, fire officials said.

Extremely slick conditions on a bridge in the area were to blame, according to the fire department.

A rain-snow mix fell across the Chicago area Thursday night, as temperatures hovered around freezing.

More black ice is possible Friday morning, ABC7 Chicago meteorologist Tracy Butler said.

Sun-Times Media contributed to this report.