City of Elgin warns residents about toxic drinking water

ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) -- The city of Elgin has issued a warning to certain residents about toxic drinking water.

Recent routine tests have found a high level of lead in older homes and other buildings.

The city says the toxic metal likely came from lead service lines leading from municipal water pipes.

As a temporary precaution, residents are asked to only drink filtered or treated water until the issue is resolved.

