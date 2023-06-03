Elgin holds 1st-ever Pride Parade after COVID-19 delays

The Elgin Pride Parade 2023 kicked off on Saturday morning. It's the first-ever Pride Parade in Elgin, IL.

ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) -- Three years after it was originally supposed to kick off, the city of Elgin dressed itself in rainbows and finally celebrated it's first-ever Pride Parade on Saturday.

"It's amazing. It's something we've hoped for for years, and directly affects me and my family and friends, so we're really, really proud to be from Elgin and be celebrating Pride," said Kate Liston.

Delayed by the pandemic, it wasn't until this year that everyone involved felt downtown Elgin had bounced back enough to make it viable.

"It is awesome that they did this parade, finally. To not have to go into the city, to have your own parade, celebrate our community," said Brett Katz.

For those lining the route, it was the perfect way to spend a day out with family and friends, supporting local businesses and each other.

"I love it. About time. I love it. I never thought this would happen. It's great," said Sonia Williams.

The parade and festival are the baby of Kayla Bates, who said the seed was planted shortly after moving to Elgin several years ago.

"I could see there were a lot of queer folks around, but I didn't find a place for us. I wasn't finding groups or events that were just for my people. And, it's really important to me to have a community presence," Bates said.

That presence, Kayla said, started with monthly meetups, eventually snowballing into what everyone saw on Saturday. And, while the route was a short one, with the parade essentially starting and ending in the same spots, it was ideal for those seeking to also attend the post-parade festival with more than 50 vendors located just steps away.

"We shouldn't have to travel to find our community. Our community should be wherever we are. And we are here," Bates said.

Elgin's first Pride Parade was also the first parade to be held on this first weekend of June. On Sunday, it's Buffalo Grove's turn.