ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) -- A pair of Elgin police officers made a special connection with demonstrators after they showed up at a peaceful protest last week.Officer Hector Gutierrez showed off some of his moves in a dance off with protesters.The protesters say they were happy to see something positive.Officer Gutierrez told our news partners at the Daily Herald that he thought his fellow officers would give him a hard time for this, but instead they're asking him for dance lessons.Participants were even seen coaxing another officer into dancing among them.