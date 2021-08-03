escaped prisoner

Kane County news: Man who escaped Elgin police during transport in St. Charles captured

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Man escapes Elgin police in St. Charles during transport

HANOVER PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A 21-year-old man who had escaped Elgin police custody last week while being transported through St. Charles was captured Monday in Hanover Park, law enforcement officials said.

St. Charles officials said an Elgin police officer was transporting Hugo Avila last Tuesday, after he was remanded into custody following a bond call hearing for felony traffic offenses. Police said the officer was stopped in traffic near Randall Road and Route 64 when he saw Avila flee from the police transport van.

Hanover Park police helped Elgin police take Avila into custody about 2 p.m. Monday, officials said in a Facebook post. He had been on the run for nearly a week.

According to Kane County court records, Avila was in court to face felony traffic-related offenses, including aggravated fleeing a police officer, speeding, driving without a valid license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

No additional information was provided about the circumstances surrounding his arrest.
