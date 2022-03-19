EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- The body of a woman found near Lake Michigan Thursday has been identified Saturday as missing Evanston woman and transgender rights advocate, Elise Malary.
The video featured is from a previous report.
Malary, 31, was reported missing on March 11, according to police.
She last had contact with her family two days earlier and police said she was last seen in the 700-Block of Hinman Avenue.
Her car was found late Tuesday afternoon in a city parking lot at Hinman Avenue and South Boulevard, according to police, who wouldn't comment further.
RELATED: Friends, family continue search for missing Evanston woman and trans advocate Elise Malary
The day she was reported missing, her family and friends gathered to search Rogers Park near the border of Evanston, including near the Howard Red Line stop after her family said they got a tip she was last seen in the area with two men.
Evanston police said she was last seen near her apartment in Evanston, not far from the border of Rogers Park, and her car was found in a parking lot a few blocks away on Tuesday with no indication of where she may be.
While her apartment had been left unlocked, police said they have found nothing at her home or her car that would indicate foul play.
Her body was recovered along the lakefront in the 500-Block of Sheridan Square near Garden Park in Evanston around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, according to police.
The Evanston Police Department said they are continuing their investigation and ask anyone with information to contact the Evanston Police Detective Bureau at 847-866-5040.
Missing Evanston woman, trans advocate Elise Malary ID'd as body recovered from Lake Michigan
BODY FOUND
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News