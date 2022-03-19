body found

Missing Evanston woman, trans advocate Elise Malary ID'd as body recovered from Lake Michigan

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Friends, family ramp up search for missing Evanston woman

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- The body of a woman found near Lake Michigan Thursday has been identified Saturday as missing Evanston woman and transgender rights advocate, Elise Malary.

The video featured is from a previous report.

Malary, 31, was reported missing on March 11, according to police.

She last had contact with her family two days earlier and police said she was last seen in the 700-Block of Hinman Avenue.

Her car was found late Tuesday afternoon in a city parking lot at Hinman Avenue and South Boulevard, according to police, who wouldn't comment further.

RELATED: Friends, family continue search for missing Evanston woman and trans advocate Elise Malary

The day she was reported missing, her family and friends gathered to search Rogers Park near the border of Evanston, including near the Howard Red Line stop after her family said they got a tip she was last seen in the area with two men.

Evanston police said she was last seen near her apartment in Evanston, not far from the border of Rogers Park, and her car was found in a parking lot a few blocks away on Tuesday with no indication of where she may be.

While her apartment had been left unlocked, police said they have found nothing at her home or her car that would indicate foul play.

Her body was recovered along the lakefront in the 500-Block of Sheridan Square near Garden Park in Evanston around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, according to police.

The Evanston Police Department said they are continuing their investigation and ask anyone with information to contact the Evanston Police Detective Bureau at 847-866-5040.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
evanstonlake michiganmissing womanbody found
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BODY FOUND
Woman's body found along lakefront in Evanston: police
Woman's body found in garbage can in Chatham alley, police say
Jelani Day Bill passes IL state senate
Man's frozen body found along rocks of Promontory Point: CPD
TOP STORIES
The Smollett Case: ABC7 looks back at reporting on Jussie Smollett
Omicron BA.2 subvariant continues to increase in Illinois
Willie Wilson to give away $1M in gas in Chicago area: FULL LIST
2 dead after as SWAT team responds to well-being call on South Side
7 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Chicago holds neighborhood town halls about community safety
Entrepreneur opens new business to help community's healthy lifestyle
Show More
BGA investigates allegations against former Chicago police supt.
Chicago Weather: Windy, wet Saturday
Man shot, dragged out of vehicle during South Loop carjacking: police
NatGeo's 'The First Wave' streaming free, honoring mental health bill
Here are some time management, spring cleaning tips for better routine
More TOP STORIES News