health

Thrift shop with a mission: ELLAS helps Latina women in Pilsen get health services for breast cancer

By Yukare Nakayama
PILSEN, Illinois (WLS) -- You'll find more than a deal at the ELLAS pop-up shop in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood.

It's a thrift store that gives back. All it's proceeds go towards free health care services and educational programs for breast cancer survivors.

They have helped over 10,000 women in Pilsen and beyond get the health services they need.

"The mission of ELLAS is to provide a space for Latino women who feel safe and educate Latino women about breast cancer," said Araceli Lucio, founder of ELLAS.

ELLAS was founded back in 2012 after Lucio noticed a need in her community. It's an initiative of the resurrection project.

It helps breast cancer patients who are in need of financial help with free education, transportation to the hospital, and treatment referrals for those diagnosed with the disease.

The volunteers at ELLAS are women whom are survivors themselves.

In collaboration with the organization Knitted Knockers, the ladies knit free cotton prosthesis for women who cannot afford reconstruction surgery or who didn't want it.

"I admire them because they are giving their time to make others, to make them feel good," said Esther Torres, breast cancer survivor.

The thrift store it's located at 1815 South Paulina Street and is open Monday through Friday.

Yukare Nakayama is a Community Journalist at ABC 7 Chicago. She tells stories on the west side of the city in neighborhoods like Pilsen, Little Village, North Lawndale and Austin. Nakayama also covers the north shore suburbs such as Highland Park and Highwood. If you have a story to share in these neighborhoods, send an email to Yukare.x.nakayama@abc.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesspilsenhealthbreast cancereducationlatinathrift storefree stuffbreastcancercancer carehealth caresurvivor story
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HEALTH
Virtual edition of "The Girl Talk" returns this month
Car rental company Hertz files for bankruptcy amid coronavirus pandemic
As Memorial Day tempts people outdoors, coronavirus rebound feared
Nurse battling COVID-19 shares shocking weight-loss photos
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News