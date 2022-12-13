Elmhurst high school students allegedly seen on video bullying classmate with special needs

ELMHURST, Ill. (WLS) -- Several students at York High School in Elmhurst are facing disciplinary action after cell phone video surfaced showing them allegedly bullying a student with special needs.

ABC7 is not showing the video due to its disturbing nature, but it shows the boy getting pushed onto the floor of a school bathroom and being verbally attacked.

The Elmhurst Police Department has opened an investigation into the case. Some students also started an online petition calling on the school to better address incidents like these, since they've happened before.

In a statement, the school superintendent said in part, "We are deeply disappointed and saddened by the actions of this small group of students---Such behaviors are not tolerated, and any student who chooses to engage in these behaviors will face the appropriate consequences."