Stay active during COVID-19 pandemic with On Your Mark Coaching + Training free virtual classes

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More than 12.5 million residents have been told to "shelter-in-place" by Gov. JB Pritzker in an effort to curb the COVID-19 outbreak across Illinois.

To help residents stay active while self-isolating in their homes, Chicago headquartered, On Your Mark Coaching + Training, has launched virtual classes that you can do in the comfort of your own home these next few weeks.

Nike Master Trainer, Emily Hutchins, joined ABC7 via Skype to show some exercises you offered in the online classes.

FREE CLASSES ON INSTAGRAM

Hutchins will offer (6) 15 minute works for FREE on Instagram (@Em.Hutchins and @onyourmarkstudios)

The videos will be posted online so people may access at anytime starting Thursday, March 19.

VIRTUAL 45 - 60 MINUTE CLASSES

HYPER: Strength class focused on hypertrophy; emphasis on heavy volume and programming. Strict emphasis on form and technique

METCON: HIIT class focused on interval training; emphasis on combining ideas. Full body workout with little rests to enhance overall fitness. (NOT recommend more than 2x week)

PERFORMANCE: Performance class focused on sport specific movements; emphasis on improving athleticism.

To schedule a class and sign up, visit: oymtraining.com; First three classes are $30; and regular package rates can be found online.

All classes can utilize equipment found in your own home!

One-on-One personal training with Emily: One on one personal training with Emily Hutchins starting at $50/ hour. Contact her at 312.733.9330
