Employee killed at Jefferson Park car wash identified

By Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) -- An employee was killed at a Jefferson Park car wash Wednesday night, Chicago police said.

The incident occurred at the Express Car Wash in the 4800-block of West Lawrence Avenue at about 9:56 p.m., police said.

A 45-year-old man sustained injuries while police said he was working inside the car wash. Initial reports said he was crushed by machinery.

He was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. He has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Adam Cerceo.

Police said the death has been ruled an accident.
