CPS Safe Passage worker among 5 injured in Englewood car crash, sources say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A CPS Safe Passage worker was struck Wednesday afternoon during a South Side car crash that injured at least four other people, sources told ABC7.
The crash appeared to happen near West 63rd Street and South Stewart Avenue.
Sources said that a speeding car caused the crash. Five people were taken to hospitals.
Chopper 7 was over the scene. Police are on the scene as they continue their investigation.
No other details surrounding the crash were immediately available.
This is a breaking news story, check back with ABC7 for updates.
