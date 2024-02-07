WATCH LIVE

CPS Safe Passage worker among 5 injured in Englewood car crash, sources say

ByEric Horng and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, February 7, 2024 10:48PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A CPS Safe Passage worker was struck Wednesday afternoon during a South Side car crash that injured at least four other people, sources told ABC7.

The crash appeared to happen near West 63rd Street and South Stewart Avenue.

Sources said that a speeding car caused the crash. Five people were taken to hospitals.

Chopper 7 was over the scene. Police are on the scene as they continue their investigation.

No other details surrounding the crash were immediately available.

This is a breaking news story, check back with ABC7 for updates.

