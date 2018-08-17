190 North - August 19, 2018

CHICAGO --ABC7 brings you another '190 North' special... we're Chicago's longest-running lifestyles and entertainment show! On this episode... We take you to 2 trendy newcomers on the Windy City dining scene.. and fun abounds at Chicago's -newest- water park resort! Then, 'all aboard'... for a whimsical look at an incredible model railroad tucked away in a city Rec Center! Plus, Trolls have taken over a suburban tree sanctuary. Then, see some amazing ways to unwind!
New Dining-Pacific Standard Time/Lonesome Rose
Chicago foodies are flocking to a couple new spots that may make you feel like you've been whisked to the West Coast.... and South of the Border. At River North's Pacific Standard Time, you guessed it... the flavors of California reign. Executive Chef Erling Wu-Bower uses their wood-fired oven to create signatures like Roasted chicken and mushrooms, Black Cod and Roasted beet salad. In Logan Square, the latest eatery getting lots of buzz is Lonesome Rose. At this Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner spot, Executive Chef Pete Coenen serves up his twist on Tex-Mex food... with specialties like Tuna Tostada, Truck Stop Nachos and Choco-Tacos!
Pacific Standard Time
141 W. Erie
Chicago
(312) 736-1778
www.pstchicago.com
Lonesome Rose
2101 N. California
Chicago
(773) 770-3414
www.lonesomerose.com
New Relaxation spots-Chill/Aire Ancient Baths
From working, commuting and making time for family and friends.. our busy lives often mean -chaos- is just 'par for the course', right? We've uncovered a couple new places to help Chicagoans leave the 'hustle and bustle' behind.. and just relax! Aire Ancient Baths is a Spanish import... that might remind you of the old Roman-style bathhouses... but this River West factory has been transformed into an aquatic oasis... offering a circuit of pools to try. There's hot, warm, cold, salt water, a thousand jets.. even an indoor/outdoor pool. Only 20 guests at a time are allowed in to enjoy the thermal bath circuit so, you might feel like you have the place to yourself! You can even add on a massage. Then, at Chill Chicago, clients are immersing themselves in a 'Gong Bath' but there's no water involved! Its an ancient form of meditation that relaxes participants with the vibration of the gentle gong. You don't need any special training, just relax and listen!
Aire Ancient Baths
800 West Superior
Chicago
(312) 945-7414
https://beaire.com/en/aire-ancient-baths-chicago/
Chill Chicago
222 W. Kinzie
Chicago
(312) 222-1442
www.chillchicago.com
Great Wolf Lodge
If you're hoping to squeeze in a last-minute summer getaway.. or even looking ahead to some 'fall fun', you might want to plan a trip to Illinois' first Great Wolf Lodge! It opened in Gurnee this summer and boasts an 80,000 square foot waterpark with 15 slides, even a couple the whole family can ride together! While the indoor water park may be the centerpiece of the new Great Wolf Lodge, you can also have tons of fun on dry land in their 40,000 square foot Adventure Park that includes a ropes course, mini golf, climbing wall, mining experience and a MagicQuest scavenger hunt. This new resort has plenty of food options too... including a trendy 'indoor' Taco truck... and a 'farm to table' concept called Barnwood.
Great Wolf Lodge
1700 Nations Dr.
Gurnee, IL
(844) 482-9653
https://www.greatwolf.com/illinois
The Morton Arboretum/Troll Hunt
The Windy City is a hub for all kinds of artists, their work is displayed in museums and galleries and yes, in the -forest-! For the next year or so, the Morton Arboretum is home to some incredible artistic creations that you can 'find' when you set off on their Troll Hunt! Troll Hunt is Danish artist, Thomas Dambo's, first large-scale US exhibition. It is comprised of six 15-30 foot tall 'Trolls'.. all made out of reclaimed wood. Their purpose.. is to guard the woods.. and delight all who come to see them! So far, the Arboretum's newest exhibition is helping break all attendance records!
The Morton Arboretum
4100 IL-53
Lisle, IL
(630) 968-0074
www.mortonarb.org
Garfield-Clarendon Model Railroad Club
Who doesn't love trains? If you remember your first train set, whether it was a Lionel or Thomas the Tank engine, we've discovered a 'hidden train treasure' tucked away inside a Chicago Park District building in the Uptown neighborhood. A couple dozen members of the Garfield-Clarendon Model Railroad club keep the trains running within the Clarendon Park Community Center. They started this incredible hobby club back in 1947. The Club opens from 7-9 every Friday night, except the first Friday of the month
Garfield-Clarendon Model Railroad Club
4501 N. Clarendon Avenue
Chicago
www.garfieldcentral.org
Broadway in Chicago Summer Concert
For all the theater-buffs out there.. if you think you have to head to New York City to catch the big shows, you would be wrong! In fact, 15,000 musical theater lovers flocked to Millennium Park this week, to get a sneak peek of some of the hits currently playing... or soon making their way to 'Broadway in Chicago' Stages this season. Performers from a dozen shows took to the Pritzker Pavilion stage to sing... and 190 North host, Janet Davies co-hosted the festivities with Tootsie star, Santino Fontana.
To buy tickets to any of the shows featured during the Broadway in Chicago Free Concert: www.broadwayinchicago.com