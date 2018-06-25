190 North - June 24, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3651006" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New lakeside restaurants and interesting ice cream treats are just in time for summer in Chicago.

ABC7 brings you another '190 North' special... we're Chicago's longest-running lifestyles and entertainment show! On this episode...with summer in full-swing, plenty of people flock to Chicago's gorgeous lakefront, we'll show you a couple new spots to dine right at the water's edge! And its time to 'play ball' as we introduce you to the newest baseball team in town and what would any summer be without a couple new twists on ICE CREAM?! Also, find out about a couple new Nightlife concepts that have gone 'old school' and the stories of not one but two music icons are making their debut on Chicago stages this summer!!!Lake Michigan is a Chicago treasure and being able to enjoy a summer day along its beaches is a true perk of life in the Windy City! Now, Chicago boasts a couple new dining destinations that could not be any closer to the water's edge! First, Shore Club is marking its first full summer being open at North Avenue beach. This pop-up concept offers up small-plates with an emphasis on seafood and what would any beach hangout be without an impressive bar?! One of the signatures cocktails is their frozen Rose wine.. or Frose! Perhaps one of the hottest places to spend the day is in one of the Shore Club's VIP cabanas! Then, just up the beach a bit is The Lakefront Restaurant. This Century-old locale was the old Theater on the lake complex but after extensive renovations, it is now a contemporary year-round restaurant.. with a gorgeous outdoor patio and banquet space. Chef Cleetus Friedman is at the helm of the kitchen and his specialties are comfort food faves like bourbon-brined bacon, deviled eggs and fried chicken.Shore Club Chicago1603 N. Lake Shore Dr.Chicago(312) 635-8058The Lakefront Restaurant2401 N. Lake Shore Dr.Chicago(312) 414-1313Along with outdoor dining, 'tis the season of everyone's favorite -sweet treat-....-ice cream-! You probably have your 'old favorites' but if you wanna liven up this chilly treat, we found a couple unique spots that will help you get your 'ice cream fix'.. in a whole new way!!! WondeRoll is bringing Thai rolled ice cream to downtown Chicago... they've launched -3- new outposts in the last few months. The concept began as a street food all across Asia and quickly made its way to New York, L-A and now, Chicago. Half the fun of Thai rolled ice cream is watching the ice cream base be 'quick frozen' on a flat-top, then chopped and scraped up into little rolls and decked out with toppings! You can find WondeRoll in the Loop, The Shops at North Bridge and Water Tower Place mall. At Snow Factory, they are also using a little science to stir up a nifty new treat... liquid nitrogen ice cream! Snow Factory has one shop in Lakeview and another in Bolingbrook. The owner says since his ice creams are made before your eyes, you're getting an ultra-fresh treat! Another frigid favorite here is something called 'Dragon's Breath'.. where they infuse Cheetos or cereal with the liquid nitrogen, making for some smoke-filled fun while you eat!WonderRoll333 South FranklinChicago312-285-2118Snow Factory2935 N. BroadwayChicago(773) 697-7530It isn't summer without America's favorite pastime! Boasting not one.. but two Major League baseball teams, Chicago is one of the biggest -baseball- towns around!! Now, a new minor league club has kicked off its inaugural season... in a glitzy new stadium in Rosemont!! The Chicago Dogs kicked off their season on May 25th and have been packing fans into Impact Field ever since. With tickets as low as $9, it is an economical way to treat the entire family to an afternoon or evening of fun! In fact, the ballpark even has its own Kids Zone where they can pitch, hit and run. There are plenty of food options, including another outpost of the famous Wiener's Circle! Impact Field even boasts 6 different party decks, including the Leinie Lodge, high atop the 3rd base line and the Fan Experience Field Suite, which actually opens up onto field-level and offers up guests a chance to take batting practice in the Dogs' batting cage!For tickets or more information:Impact Field9850 Balmoral AveRosemont, IL847-260-2544Playing pool has long been a way that bar goers have a little fun...during a night 'on the town'. Now, a couple of the newest nightlife trends are combining a bar concept with some -real- 'old school' sports!! Flight Club in the Loop is putting a modern twist on the age-old game of darts! And in Bucktown, the owners of Royal Palms have brought their love of a classic Florida resort sport 'to life' with their Shuffleboard Club! It is easy and fun to learn and for the well-versed, Royal Palms even has league-play. Along with highly interactive activities, both Flight Club and Royal Palms have robust food and drink offerings.Flight Club111 W. Wacker Dr.Chicago(312) 284-2474Royal Palms Shuffleboard Club1750 N. MilwaukeeChicago773) 486-8682If you're shopping around for unique or artsy gifts, a Chicago college offers up a storefront chock-full of student-made art, photography, jewelry, music.. even fashion! Savvy shoppers are discovering ShopColumbia in the South Loop neighborhood. The guests get incredibly creative gifts and keepsakes and the students learn the best ways to market their art! Students get to keep 75% of the sale price, Alumni get to keep 50% of the sale price. And shoppers get great deals!!ShopColumbia619 S. WabashChicago(312) 369-8616Not many recording artists are SO big that they need only one name.. but Elvis and Cher certainly are! And this summer, Chicago is 'homebase' for two brand new musicals... about the lives of each of those iconic performers. That's right, audiences here are seeing the world-premieres of The Cher Show and Heartbreak Hotel. The Cher Show brings to life, the story of America's Goddess of Pop! Cherilyn Sarkisian..or Cher... first gained stardom delivering laughs on a TV variety show but went on to win an Oscar and Grammys with her successful movie and music career! The Cher show runs now through July 15th at the Oriental Theatre. Heartbreak Hotel is actually the prequel to the wildly successful Million Dollar Quartet. Along with the same writer-director, this story of the King of Rock and Roll features the same actor who played Elvis in MDQ. Heartbreak Hotel opens up on June 30th and runs through September 9th at Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place.For tickets or information: