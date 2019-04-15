190 North - April 14, 2019

ABC7 will bring you another 190 North special at 11 p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2019.
190 North is Chicago's longest-running lifestyles and entertainment show.
In Sunday's episode, we will check out a hidden gem that serves up SUPER-sized "surf and turf." Also on the dining scene, meals you have to see, to believe, at the most Instagrammed restaurant around. We also have some high-tech adventures in a whole new breed of arcade and check out an innovative workout destination for the wee ones. If the hit musical has you hooked on all things "Hamilton," you're gonna wanna check out an all-new Windy City attraction and see how city dwellers are happily living "small."
Barton G
Foodies are flocking to a new River North spot that really prides itself on presentation. As every good chef knows, you 'eat with your eyes' first. So, when Chicago got its own outpost of the most 'Instagrammed' restaurant around, we had to check out Barton G! Famed restauranteur and event planner Barton G Weiss launched his creative brand of cuisine in Miami and now, the Windy City is being treated to some "over the top" food presentations that come complete with gigantic forks, mammoth-sized money, even mannequins topped with cotton-candy hair.
415 N. Dearborn, Chicago
312-260-5050
www.bartong.com
New Seafood Spots
The Windy City may be a 'land-locked' town, but that doesn't mean there is any shortage of great seafood. We checked out a couple casual spots where you really have to "roll up your sleeves" and "dive in" to enjoy. Lowcountry just opened up a second outpost in the South Loop. Pan Hompluem says fond memories of crab boils his family used to have on his Louisiana vacations inspired this Cajun seafood boil spot. He and his wife came up with the Lowcountry concept and the secret sauces that smother the seafood boils. Then, in Lincoln Park, the man behind Oyster Bah decided he wanted to do something a little different with his quaint basement space beneath Bah, so Bill Nevruz serves up all-you-can-eat Alaskan King crab legs and juicy burgers at his new seafood hot spot called Crab Cellar. The price tag for this eating bonanza is $80. However, the "secret" is getting out. Tthe reservations are booking up three months in advance!
Lowcountry South Loop
1132 S. Wabash Ave., Chicago
(888) 883-8375
www.lowcountrychicago.com
Crab Cellar
1962 N. Halsted, Chicago
(773) 248-1737
www.crabcellar.com
Krypton VR Lounge
Have you ever wanted to climb Mount Everest? How about go sky diving? Deep dive in the ocean? What if we said you could do all of those things while staying right here in Chicago? Sounds crazy, but a new "gaming trend" is making all those adventure-filled "outings" possible. Krypton VR Lounge now boasts 3 Chicago area locations where seasoned Virtual Reality fans or "newbies" can easily book one of their booths or rooms, put on their VR goggles and play any one of 40 game options.
2828 N. Clark, Chicago
(773) 661.6031
www.kryptonvrlounge.com
enerGEEwhizz
From tablets, even cell phones, our kids today have never been more connected but sometimes all that 'screen time' means fitness falls by the wayside. But a unique children's concept that launched in Lincoln Park is trying to change that and when they visit enerGEEwhizz, the little ones don't even know they're exercising! This brand new form of fitness combines plenty of high-tech innovations with fun ways to get kids moving! The concept is so unique, the founders of enerGEEwhizz have patented both the business model and the fitness technology. Before long, Naperville will get its own enerGEEwhizz! Kids can join scheduled classes or buy a punch card and drop in.
1418 N. Kingsbury, Chicago
(312) 728-8255
www.energeewhizz.com
Broadway in Chicago
Chicago is lucky to attract so many of the top shows that grace Broadway stages... and from the welcome 'return' of a recent 'sold-out' show... to a unique exhibit that will help you get your 'Hamilton fix'...Broadway in Chicago does not disappoint! After a sold-out engagement in Chicago, Dear Evan Hansen is bringing its national tour back through the Windy City. Janet Davies sat down with stars Ben Levi Ross and Jessica Phillips to talk about the show's much-anticipated return next year... and find out why the Tony award-winning show really resonates with audiences. Also, while Hamilton the musical... continues to pack audiences in, fans of the show can now 'dig deeper' into the life of Alexander Hamilton, courtesy of the same team behind the blockbuster Broadway show. Hamilton The Exhibition opens at Northerly Island on April 27. It's a pop-up museum that is literally the size of a football field and Chicago is the first 'stop' on the national tour of the unique exhibit, narrated by none other than Hamilton star and creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda.
For info: www.broadwayinchicago.com
The Lawrence House
The Lawrence House Hotel was built in 1925 and hosted the likes of Charlie Chaplin back in its heyday. Today, the classic art deco building in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood has earned a spot on the National Register of Historic places and its enjoying a re-birth of sorts as an apartment residence. However, it's not your average apartment building.
Tiny houses are big now, and the "live small" trend isn't lost on the urban set. The Lawrence House Hotel has been lovingly restored and morphed into a "microapartment mecca."
We hung out with some of LH's happy residents, who showed us how they live in less than 400 square feet. We also checked out some of the building's great amenities, such as a fitness center, rooftop deck, bar, coffee shop and even a diner.
1020 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago
855-44FLATS
https://portal.www.flatslife.com/property/Lawrence-house
3 Squares Diner
1020 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago
www.3squaresdiner.com
Larry's Bar
1020 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago
www.larryschicago.com
