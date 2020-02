2020 Oscar winners then & now: Look back at their early red carpet moments

Brad Pitt, best supporting actor for "Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood"

Laura Dern, best supporting actress for "Marriage Story"

Joaquin Phoenix, best actor in a leading role for "Joker"

Renée Zellweger, best actress in a leading role for "Judy"

LOS ANGELES -- The Oscars red carpet is nothing new for this year's winners in the top four acting categories, who have quite literally been staples on Hollywood's biggest night for decades. Because we're never one to turn down a good Oscars throwback, check out the video above to look back at some of the early Oscars moments from this year's winners in the acting categories:In addition to the acting winners mentioned above, South Korean dark comic thriller "Parasite" walked away with best picture, best director, best original screenplay and best international feature film. Click here to see a full list of 2020 Oscar winners.