ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Willie Nelson attacked by fans online over upcoming Democratic candidate rally appearance in Texas

EMBED </>More Videos

The country music legend is set to headline an event in Austin for Democratic Senate hopeful Beto O'Rourke.

AUSTIN, Texas --
Some Willie Nelson fans are seeing red after learning the country musician will be headlining a rally for Democratic Senate candidate Beto O'Rourke.

Dozens of people weighed in on Willie's Facebook page Wednesday after he shared a story about the upcoming rally in Austin.

While some people told Willie he needs to stay out of politics, others threw insults at the music legend. Still others applauded Willie's contribution to the 2018 campaign.

The event is set for Sept. 29 at Austin's Auditorium Shores.

Nelson is scheduled to perform alongside Joe Ely, Carrie Rodriguez, Tameca Jones and Nelson's sons, Lukas and Micah Nelson.

If you're interested in seeing the show, tickets are free but an RSVP is required.

O'Rourke is hoping to unseat incumbent Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in November's election.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentpoliticstexas politicssenatemusic newstexas newsTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Sherman and Tingle's weekend picks for suburban dads
Teatro ZinZanni coming to unique space in Cambria Hotel
'Bachelor in Paradise' betrayal? Bombshell after finale
Chance the Rapper stars in first movie, "Slice"
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Police officer shot at I-55 and Cicero Ave.
Hurricane Florence: Track Category 2 storm as it begins lashing North Carolina coast
'Password spraying' poses new threat to cyber security
Chief U.S. judge in Chicago riled by Mexico torture allegations
Murder suspect's mom saw victim's foot in bin, tried to do CPR
Fly into Florence's eye with USAF Hurricane Hunters
Man convicted of murdering new wife sentenced to 75-100 years in prison
'It looked like Armageddon:' Massachusetts gas explosions destroy homes
Show More
Jury finds ex-con killer Askew guilty; survivor speaks out
JB Pritzker, Kwame Raoul lead in new state-wide poll
Rauner slams Pritzker in speech
Downtown hotel workers strike continues, guests feel impact
More News