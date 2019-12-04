Baby Yoda, internet's favorite 'Mandalorian' meme, has its own toy line

BURBANK, Calif. -- If you've spent any time on the internet over the past month, you've probably found out about Baby Yoda one of two ways: You're a fan of "The Mandalorian" on Disney+ and have seen the character there, or you've been inundated with memes of the adorable green creature on social media.
Though fans have nicknamed the character, arguably the breakout "Mandalorian" star, Baby Yoda, its official name is "the Child." At 50 years old, the Child is anything but a child, at least by human terms. And based on the known timeline of the Star Wars universe, it seems that the Child is not actually the Yoda that we all know and love -- just a member of the same species.
No matter the backstory, "Mandalorian" fans who can't get enough of the character can now welcome the Child into their homes. Disney this week unveiled a new line of the Child toys now available for preorder: 3.75-inch and 10-inch Funko bobbleheads as well as an 11-inch Mattel plush. Both items will ship in 2020.
A Buffalo Games puzzle that will ship later this month is also available for pre-order on Amazon, and Disney said that more Hasbro products will be available in 2020. If you can't wait to get your Baby Yoda fix, Disney also has T-shirts, tank tops and accessories available for purchase now.
"It was important to us that the reveal of the new character, the Child, be a special moment for fans, and we could not be more thrilled with the response," Lucasfilm executive Paul Southern said in a statement, adding that the company is "continuing to work closely with our licensees and retailers to roll out additional items including toys, collectibles, plush, games, apparel and more, allowing fans to celebrate the newest addition to Star Wars."
"The Mandalorian," the first live-action Star Wars series, follows the adventures of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy. It stars Pedro Pascal, Carl Weathers, Gina Carano, Werner Herzog and Nick Nolte and is available exclusively on Disney+. Click here to learn more about "The Mandalorian."
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Lucasfilm and this station.
Baby Yoda, internet's favorite 'Mandalorian' meme, has its own toy line
STAR WARS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News