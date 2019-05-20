'The Bachelorette' Hannah talks about making connections and man drama

NEW YORK --Hannah Brown has met 30 men and already narrowed the field down to 22 going into episode two.Tonight, we'll see her go on a one-on-one date and some group dates.The men will have to put on a show and perform on stage for her in the one group date and she wanted them to do this so they could learn a bit about what competing in a pageant is like."They get to see what it's like to be a performer and on stage and they definitely step up to the plate," Hannah said. "It was one of my favorite dates that I had of the season."The drama starts early and she says that it wasn't a surprise to her."When you are passionate about something and want to go after it, there's going to be drama," she said.Still, she assures fans that she takes care of the drama quickly and in her own way.Hannah said the biggest challenge was trying to keep herself open and keep each relationship compartmentalized."I thought it would be a one and done because that's how I was in the past, to give all of myself to just one person, but you can't do that and it's not fair to do that here for me and for the men there, because all relationships have a different speed and trajectory," Hannah said.But one thing is for sure, she knows what she is looking for: "I'm looking for somebody to love me wholeheartedly and unconditionally."As for the men she sent home, there are two that stood out to viewers: Joe "The Box King" and Matt Donald, the farmer."We all deserve to find love so I think Joe is a character and would be great inand Matt is super sweet and he really deserves to find a good sweet soul too, so I would love to see them on."Don't miss Hannah's journey as it continues into week two, tonight at 8/7c on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.