Celebrities, politicians pay tribute to legendary TV icon Regis Philbin

Celebrities and public figures are paying tribute to legendary TV personality Regis Philbin, who died Saturday at age 88.

Philbin was best known for the syndicated morning talk show "Live with Regis and Kathie Lee," which later became "Live with Regis and Kelly once Kelly Ripa joined in 2001.

Kelly Ripa, his long-time co-host, posted in a note signed with Ryan Seacrest: "We are beyond saddened to learn about the loss of Regis Philbin. He was the ultimate class act, bringing his laughter and joy into our homes everyday on Live for more than 23 years. We were beyond lucky to have him as a mentor in our careers and aspire everyday to fill his shoes on the show. We send our deepest love and condolences to his family and hope they can find some comfort in knowing he left the world a better place."

Philbin's death has drawn condolences from all all areas of public life, including President Trump, who called him a "fantastic person, and my friend. He kept telling me to run for President."

His pioneering career began at the dawn of television, and he logged so much time on TV that he set a Guinness World Record for most hours on camera with his Aug. 20, 2004 "Live!" show. Philbin co-hosted "Live!" for 28 years, the zenith of a long career in talk shows.

He was also the host of the popular "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" on ABC.















