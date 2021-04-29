Mayor Lightfoot expected to give Chicago reopening update at Navy Pier, as COVID-19 fight improves

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10554957" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> To encourage people to get vaccinated, Chicago is considering a vaccine passport that could be announced next month.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More news of further reopening in Chicago is expected Thursday morning.A news conference with Mayor Lori Lightfoot is taking place at Navy Pier at 10:30 a.m. The pier is slated to reopen Friday.Few details are available on what the mayor will announce Thursday, but she will likely lay out details on further reopening in the city.More information about a "vaccine passport" or "Vax Pass" is also a possibility. Dr. Allison Arwady talked about the possibility of implementing that across the city earlier this week. The "Vax Pass" would give those who are fully vaccinated access to summer events.Arwady said the city is seeing positive signs in the fight against COVID-19, which could mean the return of summer activities very soon.Navy Pier has been closed since Labor Day.