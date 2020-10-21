music news

Disney+ 'Clouds' virtual concert honors legacy of teenage musician Zach Sobiech

LOS ANGELES -- Disney+ will pay tribute to the legacy of Zach Sobiech, the teenage singer-songwriter who inspired the film "Clouds," with a streaming concert special this weekend. Sobiech set off on an inspirational journey to chase his dreams after being diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer.

"Clouds: A Musical Celebration" will stream on the Disney+ Facebook page on Saturday, Oct. 24, beginning at 2 p.m. E.T. | 1 p.m. C.T. | 11 a.m. P.T. It will feature performances from OneRepublic, renforshort, Fin Argus, Sabrina Carpenter and Sammy Brown, Sobiech's best friend and musical partner. Jason Mraz, DCapella, Neve Campbell, Justin Baldoni, Tom Everett Scott, Madison Iseman and Lil Rel Howery are also slated to appear.

EMBED More News Videos

The movie is based on the true story of a teenager who didn't let a devastating illness stop him from having a remarkable impact.



The virtual event comes after Sobiech displaced Justin Bieber and topped the iTunes chart for the second time following the film's release on Disney+. The iTunes chart ranking is based on downloads of the song.

Profits from the song will add to the $2 million already raised for cancer research via Sobiech's namesake foundation. The single first climbed to the top of iTunes in 2013, shortly after the Minnesota teenager's death. He had been diagnosed with bone cancer four years earlier.

By that point, the YouTube video that led to the song's ascent had been viewed 4 million times. It's up over 15 million now. The song also went to No. 26 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart and No. 3 on the rock singles chart.

The movie is an adaptation of the memoir "Fly a Little Higher" by Zach's mother, Laura Sobiech.

EMBED More News Videos

"Clouds" by Zach Sobiech took over iTunes' No. 1 slot from Justin Bieber.



The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviesdisneymusic newsdisney+ streaming service
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
7 years after teen dies of cancer, his song hits No. 1 on iTunes
MUSIC NEWS
Apple launches free 24-hour 'Apple Music TV' livestream
7 years after teen dies of cancer, his song hits No. 1 on iTunes
Lizzo sends strong voting message at Billboard Music awards
Megan Thee Stallion op-ed calls for protecting Black women
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor Lightfoot outlines budget proposal featuring property tax increase, layoffs
IL reports 4,342 new COVID-19 cases, 69 deaths
Pilot dies after suffering serious injuries in Ford Heights plane crash
Officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting speaks publicly
HUD investigating complaint alleging Chicago zoning policies are racist
Pope endorses same-sex civil unions in new documentary film
Ind. reports 1,766 COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths
Show More
Stimulus talks inch ahead, but McConnell is resistant
Parents of 545 children separated at border can't be found
Mercy Hospital's slated closure among wave of medical centers vanishing from Chicago area
Chicago Weather: Warm Wednesday with PM showers
10 drug-induced robberies allegedly tied to Wis. women arrested in River North
More TOP STORIES News