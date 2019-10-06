Arts & Entertainment

Comedian Rip Taylor, confetti-throwing staple of 1970s game shows, dies at 84

Rip Taylor arrives at the 16th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards on Friday, Jan. 14, 2011, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES -- Comedian Rip Taylor, known for being an exuberant celebrity guest on shows like "Hollywood Squares" and "The Gong Show," has died at age 84, a representative has confirmed.

Charles Elmer Taylor had a long career in show business, dating back to appearances on the Jackie Gleason Show in the 1960s. He was a guest star on countless TV shows, but perhaps is best remembered for entertaining and outrageous appearances on TV game shows and talk shows in the 1970s.





He was known for showering himself and his audience with confetti, pulling up his bright toupee and delivering ridiculous one-liners.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthollywoodcelebrity deathsobituary
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 teen boys tried to sexually assault 12-year-old girl in Cragin alley
2nd whistleblower comes forward about Trump's dealings with Ukraine
Police look for 2 men in Kansas bar shooting that killed 4
Family, friends say goodbye to Harvey girl killed by stray bullet
Oakland Raiders claim 24-21 win over Chicago Bears in London
Police investigate after witness in Amber Guyger's trial killed
Body pulled from Lake Michigan in Rogers Park: police
Show More
Diver critically injured 18 miles out on Lake Michigan
Man charged with bringing fake pipe bomb to work: police
Groom sexually assaulted wife's bridesmaid, police say
3 killed, 11 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Dog survives weeks trapped in rubble after Hurricane Dorian
More TOP STORIES News