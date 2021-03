Strawberry Pretzel Pie ice cream created in honor of Dolly Parton

EMBED >More News Videos If you couldn't decide between a bagel and ice cream, now you don't have to.

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- As if she doesn't already have enough accomplishments under her belt, country music star Dolly Parton now has her very own ice cream.On Thursday, ice cream company Jeni's announced they've made Srawberry Pretzel Pie ice cream in honor of the legend.On their website, Jeni's says, "Strawberry Pretzel Pie is our ode to the Queen of Country and a throwback to the triple decker pie from the potlucks of our youths."The company says the Dolly ice cream has layers of salty pretzel streusel, sweet and tangy cream cheese ice cream, and strawberry sauce.Jeni's says the flavor will benefit Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, a book gifting program that gives free books to children from birth to age 5.The company says this is a limited flavor and only approximately 10,000 pints will be made.It will be released April 8. There is a limit of two pints per purchase.More information can be found at https://jenis.com/dolly/