Former ABC 7 Chicago janitor makes national opera-singing debut on 'Strahan and Sara'

Keanon Kyles says he doesn't mind the word "janitor" because that's what he does five nights a week here at ABC7. But he also sings a much different tune.

NEW YORK (WLS) -- Great things are happening for a former ABC 7 Chicago employee.Keanon Kyles worked at the station as a janitor for years. But after almost a decade of hard work and dedication, he was given the chance to perform on a nationwide stage as a guest on ABC's "Strahan and Sara" Friday."Cleaning, mopping, sweeping, all while trying to chase this dream of being an opera singer," Kyles said.As he sang on the show, you could tell by the hosts' expressions that they were blown away by his talent."I truly just had to believe in myself that was the biggest thing," Kyles said. "I'm just getting into my 30s and I was like, 'I cannot go another decade doing what I'm not passionate about.""Now, he'll have a private performance at Carnegie Hall thanks to "Strahan and Sara.""I believe in you man, your voice is unbelievable, unbelievable!" said co-host Keke Palmer.That's how we felt here when he performed for us just a few months ago in the ABC 7 studios, too.