chicago proud

Former ABC 7 Chicago janitor makes national opera-singing debut on 'Strahan and Sara'

By
NEW YORK (WLS) -- Great things are happening for a former ABC 7 Chicago employee.

Keanon Kyles worked at the station as a janitor for years. But after almost a decade of hard work and dedication, he was given the chance to perform on a nationwide stage as a guest on ABC's "Strahan and Sara" Friday.

WATCH: ABC7 janitor lands lead opera role overseas
EMBED More News Videos

Keanon Kyles says he doesn't mind the word "janitor" because that's what he does five nights a week here at ABC7. But he also sings a much different tune.



"Cleaning, mopping, sweeping, all while trying to chase this dream of being an opera singer," Kyles said.

As he sang on the show, you could tell by the hosts' expressions that they were blown away by his talent.

"I truly just had to believe in myself that was the biggest thing," Kyles said. "I'm just getting into my 30s and I was like, 'I cannot go another decade doing what I'm not passionate about.""

Now, he'll have a private performance at Carnegie Hall thanks to "Strahan and Sara."

"I believe in you man, your voice is unbelievable, unbelievable!" said co-host Keke Palmer.

That's how we felt here when he performed for us just a few months ago in the ABC 7 studios, too.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainmentmusicchicago proud
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO PROUD
Chicago filmmaker creates inclusive web series for children
Hillside boy, 14, with no arms goes viral after successful box jump
Sox manager helps rehab veteran's home in Englewood
Off-duty officer saves choking baby at Skokie Shake Shack
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CTA fires operator of Red Line train that killed woman who dropped phone on tracks
4 charged in attack on girl, 15, with special needs in Chicago
Street chess in downtown Chicago
World's largest steam locomotive draws large crowds in Chicago area
100 years later, shadow of Red Summer race riots still hangs over Chicago
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Chicago police step up security for weekend festivals
Show More
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Valparaiso apartment on fire, officials working to contain
Durbin: Intelligence agencies going on the offensive to prevent election breaches
Popular Libertyville trail closed due to coyote concerns
Man sentenced in 1977 disappearance of Chicago candy heiress released from prison
More TOP STORIES News