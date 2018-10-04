WINDY CITY LIVE

HGTV's 'Property Brothers' discuss new kids' book

HGTV's "Property Brothers," Drew and Jonathan Scott, stopped by "Windy City LIVE" to share details about their new children's book, "Builder Brothers: Big Plans."

To pick up a copy, please visit: https://www.harpercollins.com/9780062846624/builder-brothers-big-plans/

Drew and Jonathan Scott are holding a contest to makeover a library at a public elementary school.

To nominate your public elementary school, please visit: https://www.heartofamerica.org/nominations

Entries are due by October 31.
