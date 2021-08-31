TikTok beauty trends, products

Style & Trend Expert Brittney Levine is back with some amazing beauty trends from TikTok! These beauty hacks are all the rage - and everyone is getting in on them.
In addition to fashion trends, TikTok has served as the go-to showcase for the hottest beauty trends and products. From mists to lashes, Style Expert Brittney Levine has all the items you've been coveting to jump in on the fun and learn some great tricks along the way!
-TREND #1: The Soap Brow
What it is: Eyebrow trends have fluctuated over the years. Thin used to be in, but now thicker brows are back! Now those that crave bigger brows are fluffing theirs out, so the 'soap brow' is referring to the way of grooming them.
To perfect this look, you will need:
1. Miss A AOA Hold My Brow Soap
Miss A AOA Hold My Brow Soap, $1, shopmissa.com
AOA Brow Spoolie, $1.00, shopmissa.com
-This Clear Brow Soap tames and keeps your brows in place all day long.
-Spray the Hold My Brow Soap with water or face mist.
-Take a clean spoolie brush and coat it with the soap.
-Brush through brows in the direction and shape you desire.
-Set brows in place by brushing them with this must-have and essential spoolie.
-Last step: Add a setting spray!
3. Urban Decay All Nighter Makeup Setting Spray, $15, Ulta.com
-I love Urban Decay's All Nighter Makeup Setting Spray - gives not only your brows, but your makeup an amazing hold good hold
TREND #2: #NOMOACNE
-Band-Aids that get rid of acne (derm approved!)
1. Band-Aids
Band-Aid Brand Hydro Seal Adhesive Bandages, $4.19, Rite-Aid Stores
-We all know that the heat and humidity from the summer months can cause increased sweat and oil production in the skin leading to clogged pores and increased breakouts.
-A major trend that we're seeing to help combat pimples is with hydrocolloid bandages.
-Not the regular Band-Aids, but the thick, squishy ones for healing a wound.
-When you wake up, a lot of the white fluid from pimples are absorbed into the bandage, causing that drop and awe moment!
2. Acne Patches
Mighty Patch Original, 36 pack/$12.99, 72 pack/$21.99, herocosmetics.us
-Another alternative option is Acne Patches
-I love the Mighty Patch original patches
-Award-winning hydrocolloid patch visibly flattens and pulls gunk out of pimples overnight - so you can wake up to clearer looking skin.
-Safe, gentle, and non-irritating for all ages and skin types.
-Made of plant-based hydrocolloid - a natural fluid-absorbing gel - it's chemical-free, medical-grade, allergy tested, and great for sensitive skin.
AOA Skin Invisible Acne Patches, $1.77
-Made in Korea, AOA Skin Acne Patches are the most innovative pimple patches on the market!
-Infused with Tea Tree and Centella Asiatica Extract (aka CICA), these patches help to protect and heal blemishes and pimples by absorbing the impurities from under the skin.
-Perfect to use on acne that has come to a head or ones that you just popped!
-Patches are available in 2 sizes - 10mm and 12mm.
TREND #3: NOSE BLUSH
-According to TikTokers, blush is no longer just for the apples of your cheeks.
-Many of the app's most popular beauty gurus recommend dabbing it on your nose to fake a full-faced flush.
-While this can be done with both powder and cream blush, it tends to look most natural with a creamier formula that can be easily blended.
-I'm loving Jamie Makeup's Blighlighter - a blush + highlighter hybrid for your cheeks. You just... Dab, Blend and Glow.
-Layer it up... no brushes needed.
-Makeup artist to the stars and TikTok star - Kaley Cuoco, Jenna Dewan, Chelsea Handler
-Comes in 5 options for different skin tones - Cherry, Coral, Nude, Pink & Penny
Jamie Makeup's The Blighlighter, $34, jamiemakeup.com
Alternative: Saie Dew Blush Liquid Cheek Flush, $22, saiehello.com
-Not only does this product add a pop of color to your complexion, but it also features a gluten- and cruelty-free formula packed with skin care benefits.
-Ingredients like mulberry, elderberry and evening primrose help to fight environmental damage and soothe irritated skin.
