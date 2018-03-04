RELATED: How to watch the Oscars ceremony
There are 59 nominees in 24 categories. Many of them are available to stream, rent or buy online already.
Here's a look at which nominees are available online, depending on which streaming service you use. If a film is not listed, such as Best Picture nominees The Post and Phantom Thread, it is still in theaters only.
FREE STREAMING NOMINEES
These titles are available even if you don't use any streaming services.
Dear Basketball: Nominated for Best Animated Short, available on Go90
Edith+Eddie: Nominated for Best Documentary Short, available on Topic.com
Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405: Nominated for Best Documentary Short, available on YouTube
Knife Skills: Nominated for Best Documentary Short, available on The New Yorker's website
NETFLIX
Beauty and the Beast: Two nominations
The Boss Baby: Nominated for Best Animated Feature
The Breadwinner: Nominated for Best Animated Feature
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: Nominated for Best Visual Effects
Heroin(e): Nominated for Best Documentary Short
Icarus: Nominated for Best Documentary Feature
Last Men in Aleppo: Nominated for Best Documentary Feature
Mudbound: Four nominations
On Body and Soul: Nominated for Best Foreign Language Film
Revolting Rhymes: Nominated for Best Animated Short
Strong Island: Nominated for Best Documentary Feature
HBO GO
Get Out: Four nominations including Best Picture
Kong: Skull Island: Nominated for Best Visual Effects
Logan: Nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay
Traffic Stop: Nominated for Best Documentary Short
AMAZON PRIME
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail: Nominated for Best Documentary Feature
The Big Sick: Nominated for Best Original Screenplay
AVAILABLE TO RENT OR BUY
The following titles are not available from the streaming sources above but can be rented or bought from services such as Amazon, iTunes, Google Play and/or YouTube.
Best Picture Nominees
Call Me By Your Name: Four nominations including Best Picture
Darkest Hour: Six nominations including Best Picture
Dunkirk: Eight nominations including Best Picture
Lady Bird: Five nominations including Best Picture
The Shape of Water: 13 nominations including Best Picture
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri: Seven nominations including Best Picture
Other Nominated Films
Baby Driver: Three nominations
Blade Runner: Five nominations
The Disaster Artist: Nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay
Faces Places: Nominated for Best Documentary Feature
Ferdinand: Nominated for Best Animated Feature
The Florida Project: Nominated for Best Supporting Actor (Willem Dafoe)
Lou: Nominated for Best Animated Short (available for individual purchase or with Cars 3, depending on the vendor)
Loving Vincent: Nominated for Best Animated Feature
Marshall: Nominated for Best Original Song
Roman J. Israel, Esq.: Nominated for Best Actor (Denzel Washington)
The Square: Nominated for Best Foreign Language Film
Victoria & Abdul: Two nominations
War for the Planet of the Apes: Nominated for Best Visual Effects
Wonder: Nominated for Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Note: The cheapest option has been listed for each title. Some of the titles listed as streaming have also been released for individual rental and purchase.