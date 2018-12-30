Rapper Iggy Azalea is catching some heat for what happened during her performance in Brazil.
In mid-song one of her backup dancers suffered a seizure.
But what has Twitter talking? Iggy kept performing.
Eventually she did stop and called a medic.
Iggy says she thought her backup dancer had just twisted her ankle and that performers know to keep going until the music stops.
The backup dancer was taken to the hospital and is okay.
