'Jeopardy!' champion James Holzhauer returns Monday after 2-week break

"Jeopardy!" champion James Holzhauer returns Monday after a two-week break for the Teachers Tournament.

Holzhauer captured his 22nd victory on May 3 and has won more than $1.6 million so far. Only Ken Jennings has a longer "Jeopardy!" winning streak at 74.

James Holzhauer identifies himself as a professional gambler. He was a math major in college. Some suspect they know the secret behind his amazing, million-dollar winning streak.



Holzhauer owns the record for most won in a single show, winning $131,127 on April 17.

The Naperville, Ill. native now lives in Las Vegas, where he works as a professional sports gambler. His winning run comes as no surprise to his older brother, Ian.

"He used his knowledge. He was very good at memory stuff," Ian said. "He could remember every single line in the movie 'Dumb and Dumber' when he was, like, seven. He knew the names of several professional wrestling moves. He knew every baseball statistic there was to know about the Cubs."

"Jeopardy!" champ James Holzhauer talks about his big money strategy, at-home buzzer practice and staying focused on his trek to become the show's all-time champ.



You can watch "Jeopardy!" weeknights on this ABC station. Check your local listings.
