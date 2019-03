CHICAGO -- They sing the songs you know and love... The "Jersey Boys" are back in Chicago for one week only!Miguel Jarquin-Moreland, who plays Frankie Valli, joined ABC7 News at 11 to talk about what it's like playing such an iconic singer, his favorite part of the production and what's next."Jersey Boys" will be at the Auditorium Theater from April 2-7. The show, recommended for those ages 12 and up. Tickets start at $30.