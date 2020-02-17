kanye west

Kanye West brings 'Sunday Service' back to Chicago during NBA All-Star Weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Kanye West brought his "Sunday Service" gospel show back home this weekend.

The Chicago-born rapper performed at UIC's Credit Union 1 Arena Sunday. He was joined by city youth from Arts of Culture, his charity formerly known as Donda's House.

West announced that he planned to hold his "Sunday Service" experience earlier this week ahead of the NBA All-Star Game in Chicago.

Sunday marked the second time West brought the gospel-based performance to Chicago.

RELATED: Kanye West's 'Sunday Service' brings gospel, Chance the Rapper to Chicago's Northerly Island

He performed for thousands of fans at the Huntington Bank Pavilion on Northerly Island in September, along with Chance the Rapper.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagouniversity villageconcertlive musickanye westall star gameuniversity of illinois chicago
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KANYE WEST
Kanye West gives away free Yeezys in Chicago Friday, team says
Kanye West bringing Sunday Service Experience back to Chicago
Kanye West released new album 'Jesus is Born' on Christmas Day
'The only superstar is Jesus': Kanye West speaks at Lakewood
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NBA All-Star Game wraps up event-packed weekend
Boy, 15, charged in Little Village shooting that wounded girl
1 of 3 remaining Pearl Harbor survivors dies at 97
NBA All-Star Game: Everything you need to know
Former federal prosecutors from Chicago in group asking AG Barr to resign
Students spread acts of kindness at South Side senior living facility
Former NU Law School Dean David Ruder dies, school says
Show More
Cause of fire at Kane County horse stables under investigation
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, not as cold overnight
What's a passport card, and can it replace a Real ID?
Suburban HS employee charged with sending student nude videos on Snapchat
How to take advantage of President's Day sales
More TOP STORIES News