Kanye West brings 'Sunday Service' back to Chicago during NBA All-Star Weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Kanye West brought his "Sunday Service" gospel show back home this weekend.The Chicago-born rapper performed at UIC's Credit Union 1 Arena Sunday. He was joined by city youth from Arts of Culture, his charity formerly known as Donda's House.West announced that he planned to hold his "Sunday Service" experience earlier this week ahead of the NBA All-Star Game in Chicago.Sunday marked the second time West brought the gospel-based performance to Chicago.He performed for thousands of fans at the Huntington Bank Pavilion on Northerly Island in September, along with Chance the Rapper.