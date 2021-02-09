entertainment

Kobe Bryant's eldest daughter Natalia signs modeling contract with IMG

The agency also represents Bella and Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber and newly-signed Amanda Gorman.
LOS ANGELES -- Natalia Bryant, Kobe Bryant's oldest daughter, is becoming a model.

IMG Models announced on social media that it has signed the 18-year-old.

In a statement on the agency's Instagram she said, "I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age. I have a love for the industry and ever since I can remember I wanted to model. There is a lot to learn but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively."

Bryant later reposted the announcement on her Instagram story, sharing the news with her 2.3 million Instagram followers. In the post she added that she is "beyond thrilled and so honored to be a part of the IMG family."

The agency also represents models such as Bella and Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber and newly-signed Amanda Gorman.

RELATED | Amanda Gorman, in a first, brings poetry to Super Bowl
EMBED More News Videos

A Los Angeles woman became the youngest inaugural poet when she performed an original poem at President Joe Biden's swearing-in ceremony.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityentertainmentkobe bryantinstagram
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
ENTERTAINMENT
UK's Princess Eugenie gives birth to baby boy
'Bachelor' producer gets candid about working on hit ABC series
Sisters in Cinema to open Media Arts Center in South Shore
'Never been kissed' Heather surprises 'The Bachelor' Matt
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Phase 1C could be delayed due to vaccine scarcity, top doc warns
Doctor says son died of overdose on drugs bought on social media
Bartlett travel agent charged with stealing more than $100K from clients
Attorney accidentally gets on Zoom call with cat filter on
More adults are allergic to peanuts than kids, study finds
US Attorney investigating Madigan, other appointees asked to resign
Senate votes to proceed with Trump impeachment trial
Show More
WATCH: How to redeem missing stimulus checks
Dem stimulus plan would exclude families earning over $200K
Walgreens resolves outage for vaccine appointment website
NTSB: Pilot disorientation to blame for Kobe Bryant crash
PROGRAM NOTE: 'Jeopardy' to air overnight
More TOP STORIES News