Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon launch podcast for charity amid coronavirus quarantine

Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani attend a photo opportunity at the Empire State Building in New York City on February 5, 2020. (Barcroft Media/Getty Images)

By Karl Schmid
LOS ANGELES -- Oscar-nominated husband-and-wife duo Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon are using their platform to offer some help and assistance to those who may be experiencing cabin fever in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The "Little America" executive producers shared their new limited series podcast "Staying In with Emily & Kumail," in which the couple suggests tips on how to stay sane and entertained during the current health crisis.

"We are doing a podcast for charity to benefit those who are suffering from this current weird quarantine moment. It's called 'Staying in with Emily & Kumail. Movie, TV, video game recs, tips on avoiding cabin fever, tips on self-quarantining. The works! Best of all, all proceeds go to charities associated with the coronavirus outbreak," Nanjiani wrote on his Instagram account.



"Welp, it's happened. @kumailn and I have started a limited series podcast to help you cope with life indoors during these truly unprecedented times- it's called Staying In with Emily and Kumail. And the best part? All proceeds are going to charity. Listen and get into those ads, because revenue from this podcast will go to @funds4disaster @RWCFNYC @FeedingAmerica who are working to support health care, restaurant workers, and hungry children. We won't have news about the pandemic, but what we can offer is experience in self-quarantining (because of my condition), experience in working from home, and experience consuming media. Go listen, stay indoors, and wash those hands!" Gordon wrote on her Instagram account.

The two join many other Hollywood A-listers who are using their platforms to encourage people to and self-isolate in an effort to slow down the coronavirus spread.
Report a correction or typo
