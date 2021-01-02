celebrity

Larry King hospitalized in Los Angeles with COVID-19, source tells ABC News

LOS ANGELES -- Broadcasting legend Larry King is hospitalized in Los Angeles with COVID-19, a source close to his family told ABC News on Saturday.

"Larry has fought so many health issues in the last few years and he is fighting this one hard too. He's a champ," the source said.

The 87-year-old former television host is hospitalized at L.A.'s Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

King hosted "Larry King Live" on CNN for 25 years, and prior to that he hosted "The Larry King Show" on radio.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
