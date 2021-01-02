Larry King hospitalized in Los Angeles with COVID-19, source tells ABC News

LOS ANGELES -- Broadcasting legend Larry King is hospitalized in Los Angeles with COVID-19, a source close to his family told ABC News on Saturday."Larry has fought so many health issues in the last few years and he is fighting this one hard too. He's a champ," the source said.The 87-year-old former television host is hospitalized at L.A.'s Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.King hosted "Larry King Live" on CNN for 25 years, and prior to that he hosted "The Larry King Show" on radio.