Lollapalooza 2018 single-day tickets on sale Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) --Single-day tickets for Lollapalooza went on sale Thursday morning.
The tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. and the full lineup for each day was released at 8 a.m.
Headliners for this years Lollapalooza include Bruno Mars, The Weeknd and Jack White.
And here's the full Lineup by Day on one poster, if that's more your style. 😉 pic.twitter.com/Wlc2NSHBYW— Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) March 29, 2018
Four-day passes have already been sold out. The music festival runs August 2-5 in Grant Park.
For more information on tickets visit Lollapalooza.com.