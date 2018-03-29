ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Lollapalooza 2018 single-day tickets on sale Thursday

Atmosphere on day one at Lollapalooza in Grant Park on Thursday, Aug 3, 2017 in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Single-day tickets for Lollapalooza went on sale Thursday morning.

The tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. and the full lineup for each day was released at 8 a.m.

Headliners for this years Lollapalooza include Bruno Mars, The Weeknd and Jack White.


Four-day passes have already been sold out. The music festival runs August 2-5 in Grant Park.

For more information on tickets visit Lollapalooza.com.
