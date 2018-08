Lollapalooza 2018 single-day tickets on sale Thursday

And here's the full Lineup by Day on one poster, if that's more your style. 😉 pic.twitter.com/Wlc2NSHBYW — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) March 29, 2018

Single-day tickets for Lollapalooza went on sale Thursday morning.The tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. and the full lineup for each day was released at 8 a.m.Headliners for this years Lollapalooza include Bruno Mars, The Weeknd and Jack White.Four-day passes have already been sold out. The music festival runs August 2-5 in Grant Park.For more information on tickets visit Lollapalooza.com