Lollapalooza 2019 lineup revealed: Ariana Grande, Twenty One Pilots, Childish Gambino to play festival

Here it is your 2019 #Lolla Lineup! Grab your 4-Day Tickets and get ready to party with Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Twenty One Pilots, The Strokes, Tame Impala, Flume, The Chainsmokers, J Balvin + more! https://t.co/jgl8NuVyQA pic.twitter.com/LoUsDJtcMF — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) March 20, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lollapalooza revealed Wednesday the full lineup for this year's festival.Headliners include Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Twenty One Pilots, The Strokes, Tame Impala and more.On Tuesday, Lollapalooza teamed up with PAWS Chicago to reveal some of the artists in a 14-minute video featuring cute dogs.Tuesday, four-day tickets for the festival went on sale Four-day passes can be purchased on the Lollapalooza website The 4-day general admission ticket costs $340, with the general admission plus tickets costing $650, VIP tickets $2,200 and Platinum tickets at $4,200.Lollapalooza features more than 170 performances over course of the four day festival, Lollapalooza says.The music festival is August 1-4 in Grant Park. Four-day passes sold out in eight days last year.