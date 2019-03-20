Lollapalooza 2019 lineup revealed: Ariana Grande, Twenty One Pilots, Childish Gambino to play festival

Headliners include Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Twenty One Pilots, The Strokes, Tame Impala and more.
Here it is your 2019 #Lolla Lineup! Grab your 4-Day Tickets and get ready to party with Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Twenty One Pilots, The Strokes, Tame Impala, Flume, The Chainsmokers, J Balvin + more! https://t.co/jgl8NuVyQA pic.twitter.com/LoUsDJtcMF— Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) March 20, 2019
On Tuesday, Lollapalooza teamed up with PAWS Chicago to reveal some of the artists in a 14-minute video featuring cute dogs.
Tuesday, four-day tickets for the festival went on sale Four-day passes can be purchased on the Lollapalooza website.
The 4-day general admission ticket costs $340, with the general admission plus tickets costing $650, VIP tickets $2,200 and Platinum tickets at $4,200.
Lollapalooza features more than 170 performances over course of the four day festival, Lollapalooza says.
The music festival is August 1-4 in Grant Park. Four-day passes sold out in eight days last year.