Macaulay Culkin recreates 'Home Alone' in Google ad

"How much do I owe you?" and you'll be reminded to "Keep the change, you filthy animal."



"Did I forget something?" and the famous "KEVINNNNNNNNNN" scream will play back.



"It's me Snakes. I got the stuff," to recreate a back-and-forth dialogue from the movie Kevin watches, "Angels with Filthy Souls."



"The Wet Bandits are here" to trigger Kevin defending his house.



"I'm the man of the house" to relive the famous scene when Kevin tries aftershave.

is the holiday classic that made Macaulay Culkin a household name.Now, the actor may be 38, but he's home alone again!Culkin has re-created some of his famous scenes from the 1990 classic that starred Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern. This time, it's a commercial for Google, so it comes with a 2018 twist.It shows a grown-up Kevin McCallister using Google Assistant to help him navigate the day.He now uses the new tech to order more aftershave, get pizza delivered, and, of course, stop the Wet Bandits.Culkin even makes fun of his age in the ad: This time, when he jumps on the bed, he hurts his back and has to drop to a knee.Culkin tweeted the commercial to his followers saying, "#heygoogle Have you ever wondered what Kevin McCallister is like as an adult? Me neither. But just in case you're curious you should totally watch this."Watch the full ad:For a limited time, those who have a Google Assistant can hear back famous quotes from the film.First you have to say, "Hey Google..." then:Google has also released a behind the scenes video of the commercial."It was interesting going back and doing all of this stuff," Culkin says. "All the shots were really spot on. I'm hoping that people are really going to dig it."