CHICAGO (WLS) -- The search for the next American Idol hits the road.
Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie return as judges for the third season on ABC.
The 22 city cross-country audition tour kicked off on July 23 in Brooklyn, New York.
Auditions come to Chicago on September 21 the Wintrust Arena, 200 E. Cermak Road in the South Loop.
RELATED: American Idol Chicago audition to be held at Wintrust Arena
ABC 7 Chicago sat down with Uche Ndubizu, one of the top 10 stars of season 2.
"American Idol" auditions will be held as follows (subject to change):
Mobile, AL: TBD Venue (Aug 20)
Tallahassee, FL: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center at Florida State University (Aug 23)
Macon, GA: TBD Venue (Aug 23)
Santa Barbara, CA: TBD Venue (Aug 23)
Baton Rouge, LA: Hilton Baton Rouge Capital Center (Aug 25)
Columbia, SC: TBD Venue (Aug 26)
Las Vegas, NV: TBD Venue (Aug 26)
Waco, TX: Waco Convention Center (Aug 27)
Knoxville, TN: Knoxville Convention Center (Aug 29)
Salt Lake City, UT: TBD Venue (Aug 29)
Raleigh, NC: TBD Venue (Sep 1)
Colorado Springs, CO: TBD Venue (Sep 1)
Washington D.C.: TBD Venue (Sep 4)
Wichita, KS: TBD Venue (Sep 4)
San Jose, CA: San Jose Convention Center (Sep 6)
Pittsburgh, PA: TBD Venue (Sep 7)
Springfield, IL: TBD Venue (Sep 7)
Spokane, WA: Grand Hotel Davenport, Autograph Collection (Sep 8)
Detroit, MI: TBD Venue (Sep 10)
Nashville, TN: Nashville Municipal Auditorium (Sep 18)
Chicago, IL: Wintrust Arena (Sep 21)
You must be at least 15 years old to audition. Click here for more details on specific audition locations, full eligibility requirements, submission forms, terms and conditions.
Past American Idol contender Uche Ndubizu in Chicago
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More