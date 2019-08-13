Arts & Entertainment

Past American Idol contender Uche Ndubizu in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The search for the next American Idol hits the road.

Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie return as judges for the third season on ABC.

The 22 city cross-country audition tour kicked off on July 23 in Brooklyn, New York.

Auditions come to Chicago on September 21 the Wintrust Arena, 200 E. Cermak Road in the South Loop.

RELATED: American Idol Chicago audition to be held at Wintrust Arena

ABC 7 Chicago sat down with Uche Ndubizu, one of the top 10 stars of season 2.

"American Idol" auditions will be held as follows (subject to change):

Mobile, AL: TBD Venue (Aug 20)
Tallahassee, FL: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center at Florida State University (Aug 23)
Macon, GA: TBD Venue (Aug 23)
Santa Barbara, CA: TBD Venue (Aug 23)
Baton Rouge, LA: Hilton Baton Rouge Capital Center (Aug 25)

Columbia, SC: TBD Venue (Aug 26)
Las Vegas, NV: TBD Venue (Aug 26)
Waco, TX: Waco Convention Center (Aug 27)
Knoxville, TN: Knoxville Convention Center (Aug 29)
Salt Lake City, UT: TBD Venue (Aug 29)
Raleigh, NC: TBD Venue (Sep 1)
Colorado Springs, CO: TBD Venue (Sep 1)
Washington D.C.: TBD Venue (Sep 4)
Wichita, KS: TBD Venue (Sep 4)

San Jose, CA: San Jose Convention Center (Sep 6)
Pittsburgh, PA: TBD Venue (Sep 7)
Springfield, IL: TBD Venue (Sep 7)
Spokane, WA: Grand Hotel Davenport, Autograph Collection (Sep 8)
Detroit, MI: TBD Venue (Sep 10)
Nashville, TN: Nashville Municipal Auditorium (Sep 18)
Chicago, IL: Wintrust Arena (Sep 21)

You must be at least 15 years old to audition. Click here for more details on specific audition locations, full eligibility requirements, submission forms, terms and conditions.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagolionel richiekaty perryluke bryanamerican idol
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen fatally shot, 5 arrested after chase from Lake Co. to Chicago
West Side VA hospital shooting suspect in custody, but questions remain
Air & Water Show: What you need to know
Laws may dampen casino profits, Lightfoot says
Opera star Placido Domingo accused of sex harassment
Dayton shooter's friend provided body armor, ammunition used in attack
LGBTQ history curriculum to be taught in Illinois schools
Show More
Canada manhunt suspects died by suicide, officials say
Commemorative beer celebrates 1893 World's Fair
Fortnite world champ 'swatted' at Pa. home
Stars of 3 fallen officers enshrined at CPD HQ
Family, friends say goodbye to Chicago area soldier killed in Afghanistan at funeral
More TOP STORIES News